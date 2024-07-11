Tesla shares are rising at a frenetic pace, but it is becoming increasingly difficult for analysts to argue for these gains. The last time a rally In the early days of this year, the company’s revenues were growing at a double-digit rate. Now things look much bleaker: expectations for electric cars are gloomy, the brand’s sales are declining and its profits are plummeting.

Through Tuesday, Tesla has soared 44% in an 11-day green streak, its longest since June 2023. The stock price is now 90 times forward earnings, a level last seen in early 2022, according to Bloomberg data. The company is the fifth-most expensive stock in the S&P 500 index on a price-to-earnings basis, well above the rest of the tech megacap cohort.

Experts say the surge is due to traders no longer viewing Tesla as a mere electric vehicle producer but instead betting that Elon Musk can transform it into an artificial intelligence powerhouse. The idea is that when Musk finally unveils Tesla’s long-awaited self-driving technology – the so-called robotaxi – on August 8, it will cement the company’s position as a leader in artificial intelligence.

Some numbers go against the expectation around the stock: profits will fall by 21% in 2024 and revenue growth will slow to 2.2%. “This is clearly a faith-based stock, not one where valuations are linked to current earnings. And every day the stock goes up, the bar for the event gets higher,” says Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research.

In fact, investor Bill Gross has lashed out at Tesla on social media. “Tesla is behaving like a meme stock: fundamentals down, stock up,” he wrote. “It seems like there is a new meme stock every other day now. Most are buy-sell stocks,” he added.

The company released its results on July 1, announcing that it had delivered 443,956 vehicles, 4.8% less than a year ago and almost 15% less than the vehicles delivered during the previous quarter, but still above forecasts. Tesla has been working hard to take on its Chinese competitors, for which it began a price war more than a year ago with heavy discounts and incentives such as low-interest loans. Since then, the stock has accelerated on the stock market.

One risk is that Tesla’s greatest success in AI will depend on solving one of the most complex problems the technology has yet tackled: creating self-driving cars that are safer than humans. Analysts and experts generally believe that mass adoption of the technology in the real world is still decades away.

“If you’re not thinking ahead, the fact that this company is worth as much as the rest of the auto industry combined doesn’t make sense,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers. “But if you think Elon Musk and Tesla are going to change the world, what does it matter if you’re paying 100 times earnings?”

Even with the high price-to-earnings ratio, the stock price is currently around $263, a far cry from the peak of around $410 in November 2021. This is because while Tesla’s stock is performing spectacularly, its earnings are dwindling. In 2021, when the stock rose 50%, annual earnings increased almost sevenfold.

None of this makes it easier to predict whether the rally is about to end. However, trading in the options market suggests that investors remain optimistic.

“Tesla options market positions are extremely bullish,” said Vishal Vivek, equity trading strategist at Citigroup. “Options imply that traders are positioning for a move of more than 9% in either direction when the company reports its second-quarter results on July 23,” he added. Still, Tesla call options are rising in price relative to put options, indicating a greater desire for further gains.

However, not everyone shares the optimism. For David Wagner, a portfolio manager at Aptus Capital who owns shares in the company, the uncertainty surrounding what Musk might present on August 8 makes the risk “too high” to continue buying shares.

“The biggest risk to Tesla stock is this level of volatility,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at Jonestrading. “Typically, when you have this kind of volatility, it works both ways, and that’s a problem.”

Follow all the information of Five days in Facebook, X and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda