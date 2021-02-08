“Trust is the beginning of everything,” was a Deutsche Bank slogan in the 1990s. The sentence was ironically held up against the financial institution during the financial crisis – because all trust seemed destroyed.

As freezing as it may be in the financial markets, trust plays the decisive role in rising or falling prices. Of course, Bitcoin is a young financial product that has not yet been researched enough for it to be on a par with the euro or the dollar as a reputable means of payment.

But when the pioneering thinker Elon Musk and his company Tesla, which is revolutionizing the automotive market, invest 1.5 billion dollars in Bitcoin and will soon accept Bitcoin as a means of payment, then a new phase of acceptance will begin for the cryptocurrency. Central and commercial banks around the world have been dealing with the phenomenon of these new currencies based on blockchain technology for years.

The discussions there are only marginally noticed by consumers and private investors. But Tesla is real. It would be negligent, as a private investor, to blindly bet everything on Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies are still an experiment. However, one should not lose sight of it.