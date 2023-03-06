Nice and fast charging, that’s what we all want. Tesla’s very first V4 Superchargers have now been spotted in the Netherlands.

It can’t go fast enough. And then we are talking about charging electric cars, because there is still some profit to be made there. It can take an excruciatingly long time – especially compared to fuel cars – to have your car full again. That’s why many companies are working on faster charging, including, of course, Tesla.

Tesla’s V4 Superchargers in the Netherlands

Last summer, the first rumors came in about the new Superchargers from the American company. We saw some pictures and several experts got excited about the possible specifications. The new charging stations would be larger and faster. It seems that Tesla is now rolling out the charging stations. Remarkably enough, you can find the first European V4s in our country. Namely in Harderwijk of all places.

Tesla had already kind of announced this. During the Tesla Investor Day, the company announced that it was officially installing the first V4 Superchargers in Europe. And that was not a word of a lie, because this is what they are.

Charging stations

It seems that the first V4 Superchargers support a 1,000 volt architecture with 350kW charging speed, the current V3 does a maximum of 250kW. Faster, therefore, but also with longer cables that also support other car brands (not every electric car has a charging port in the same place as a Tesla, so longer cables are sometimes needed) and larger storage to accommodate the extra power.

Why be one of the first to install these bollards in our small country? Well, that makes sense. In Europe, the company already has experience with the non-Tesla charging program. This was launched a few years ago and so they have already gained some experience with this. You can therefore also charge cars from car brands other than Tesla.

Larger parking spaces

It is also noticeable that the parking spaces are larger compared to the V3 Superchargers. This makes parking easier and the charging cable comes less close to the car next to you. In addition, the poles are really large units, namely 1.9 meters high!

In all likelihood, the piles will be commissioned sometime in the second quarter of this year.

This article Tesla’s first V4 Superchargers are in the Netherlands! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Teslas #Superchargers #Netherlands