Demand for electric cars is increasing worldwide. Recently the US major electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has officially announced the arrival of India. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari himself has confirmed the company’s arrival in India and said that from this year onwards the company will start selling its cars in India. But Tesla’s electric cars have reached neighboring country Nepal before coming to India.

However, Tesla has not been officially launched in Nepal, rather some of its models are already present in Nepal. According to media reports, about 7 electric cars from Tesla have reached Nepal. In which four trains are Model X with long range and 3 trains are Model 3 with short range.

According to the official information of ARETE International, 5 models of it have been sold already. The company markets Tesla’s electric cars in Nepal. Let me tell you, the price of Model X is Rs 3.5 crore (Nepalese currency) and the price of Model 3 has been fixed at Rs 1.25 crore (Nepali currency).

Actually, these Tesla cars are being imported from South China and brought to Nepal. However, Tesla does not have any official dealerships or service outlets in Nepal at present. But despite this, people are showing interest in this expensive electric car. According to a report published in the Himalayan Times, a new policy has been implemented in Nepal recently, on the basis of which any auto dealer can import a vehicle of any brand. For this, he will have to pay 30 percent extra duty.

Currently Model X has been put on display at the Darbar Mall in Kathmandu. Where customers can get complete information about the features, technology and price etc. of this car from ARETE executives. It is also reported that 15 other Tesla models have been booked in Nepal and the waiting period of the car is currently around 2 months. Model 3 electric car is being liked the most due to the low price and better range.