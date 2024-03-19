The Cybertruck has given a lot of talk around the world, its large proportions have been questioned as to whether it is a safe vehicle, now, with the arrival of Mexico of the first electric truck Elon Muskwe wonder if it meets the characteristics for Mexican streets.

Recently Samuel García walked the streets of New Lion aboard the truck “beast” as it has been called, as he showed on his social networks such as X and Instagram, “The first Cybertruck to Mexico, and we have it in Monterrey. The future is bright!,” she wrote.

Without any complications, the president of Nuevo Léon led the electric truckdid you know that its value is around 1 million 900 thousand pesos?, only in 2023 the first units were delivered to its plant located in Austin, Texas.

Many have also wondered if it is such a heavy vehicle, can it be very powerful as claimed? The Cybertruck It can travel 547 kilometers on a single charge and accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 2.7 seconds. Regarding its weight, 2,995 kilograms, and its measurements, it is 5,683 mm long by 2,201 mm wide.

Does Tesla's Cybertruck really have features for Mexican streets? Photo: SPECIAL

The curious thing about the new van Cybertruck that works electrically is that the measurements have even been shortened somewhat to be able to adapt to the garages of its users, which undoubtedly adds to the aesthetics and adaptability.

This model in Automotive industry of electric cars is considered safe and ultra-resistant, but which has also been pointed out as “a danger to the streets”, the Cybertruck that is already circulating in various parts of USAhas had his first accident, where the car that hit him, a Toyota Corollahas been practically unusable.

Tesla arrives in Mexico with Cybertruck: Why has it been criticized? Photo: SPECIAL

“If you really make the vehicle structure very rigid by using thick stainless steel, when people hit their heads on it, they will suffer more damage,” said Adrian Lund, former president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Of course tesla She said she was confident about the safety of the unit as well as its crew members. The curious thing is that these types of regulations in the United States depend on the tests carried out by the car manufacturers and self-confirm that they comply with safety standards.

In countries of Europe They have prohibited the circulation of vehicles with dimensions like the Cybertruck, because they represent a danger to pedestrians and cyclists.

As additional information, businessman Elon Musk announced that the austere version of his Cybertruck is planned to be completed in Mexicoin the new Gigafactory being built in Nuevo León.