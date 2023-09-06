Monterrey Mexico.– The Tesla Gigaplant in Santa Catarina will have the challenge of freeing and not affecting the course of the El Obispo Stream, which divides the two polygons of the 260-hectare property where the factory will be built.

In the Environmental Impact Statement (MIA) presented by the company before Semarnat on July 31, to request the change of use of forest land to industrial land, it is stated that the federal channel will not carry out clearing work nor will it affect .

“This stream, due to its dimensions, is considered federal jurisdiction,” it is detailed in the 473-page document, of which EL NORTE has a copy.

“No activity will be carried out within the federal zone of Arroyo El Obispo, so it will remain in its current conditions, in addition to taking care that land use change activities do not have an impact on the stream.”

In addition, it is recognized that there are several intermittent surface water currents on the property, which flow into the stream.

“Because productive activities will not be carried out, water will not be used for said purposes, and there will be no change in the characteristics of the water,” the document states.

Regarding the environment, it is estimated that 16,798 specimens will be rescued and an additional 30,114 plant specimens will be reproduced.

According to the information in the document, two hectares of the property will be enabled as a nursery to maintain and reproduce rescued plant specimens.

Among the tasks to be carried out to remedy the area are the layout, installation of temporary infrastructure, marking of flora specimens to be rescued, scaring away fauna, clearing, stripping, use of fertile soil, installation of a nursery, ex-situ and in-situ reforestation, as stipulated in the study.

Yesterday it was published that the Tesla Gigaplant in Santa Catarina would start operations at the beginning of 2027 and not in 9 months as Governor Samuel García had promised last March.