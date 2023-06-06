Whatever you think of Tesla, Musk’s brand is generous in any case. The prices of the Model 3 and Model Y have dropped considerably. In addition, electric cars without a Tesla badge have been allowed to charge at the Supercharger for some time now. And that’s not all. If it is up to Musk, other car brands will soon also be able to use Tesla Autopilot.

Musk wrote on Twitter: “Tesla wants to be as helpful as possible to other car brands. We released all our patents a few years ago. Now we are making sure that other companies can use our Supercharger network. [We zijn] also happy to license Autopilot/FSD (Full Self Driving) or other Tesla technology.”

Will there be other cars with Autopilot?

It is important to know that Tesla’s self-driving systems only work with cameras. A lot of other brands prefer to rely on things like radars or ultrasonic sensors. We’re guessing the system won’t be in great demand at other major manufacturers. But you can imagine that smaller manufacturers who do not want to invest the money in the development are happy to take over the system for a fee.

Teslas with Full Self Driving can drive without the driver holding the wheel. There are plenty of videos on YouTube showing how well and how badly the self-driving system works. For FSD you have to purchase a subscription. Depending on whether the driver already has Autopilot or Enhanced Autopilot, it costs $199 or $99 per month in America.

FSD has to come here to Tesla first

In the near future you will not be able to use Tesla FSD in Europe. The Dutch government is not yet sure when that will be the case. The government website states: ‘It is impossible to predict exactly. It is not even certain that fully self-driving cars will ever be in the shops. It is clear, however, that the development towards fully self-driving cars will take years.’