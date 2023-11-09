Lies, damn lies and statistics. It depends on how you look at the figures, but please give your opinion on Tesla’s export figures.

It is the pet peeve of quite a few politicians: the infamous Tesla subsidies have favored a small group and those cars are leaving the country en masse. And yes, subsidies also include tax credits, such as investment deductions, low additional tax and the exemption from MRB. It was quite beneficial to drive a Tesla Model S or X. Despite the high new prices, Tesla did extremely well in the sales statistics. Driving a Tesla was the easiest way to give yourself a (net) pay increase, but some people really did it for the environment.

Five years of additional tax discount

If you received a company car (commonly known as a lease car) in 2017, you had to pay additional tax on it if you drove more than 500 km privately.

The additional tax is (still) a percentage of the list value of the car. In 2017 there were 2 rates for the additional tax: 4% and 22%. The additional tax was also dependent on the CO2 emissions of the car, and in 2017 only cars without CO2 emissions fell into the 4% rate.

So far you haven’t read anything that you haven’t read before (out of the blue), but from now on it will really get interesting. After five years, the discount on the additional tax will expire, so instead of 4% additional tax on the new value, it will now be 22%.

A calculation example: entrepreneur Niek-Willem treated himself to a Tesla Model S 100D in 2017. At birthday parties he talked about the range of 632 km, power of 442 hp, the phenomenal autopilot and free supercharging. The additional tax was 4% of 90,000 and was therefore 3,600 euros per year. Net, the Tesla Model S 90D cost less than 150 euros per month.

Niek-Willem sold his Tesla Model S at the end of 2022. You wonder why, after his passionate speeches about this fantastic car. The answer can be found in his wallet. After exactly 60 months, the additional tax discount expires and Niek-Willem “suddenly” has to pay the normal additional tax. In figures: 22% additional tax on 90,000 euros new value. That is no less than 19,800 euros per year, approximately 800 euros per month. To put it another way: after 5 years, the Tesla Model S (and other EVs) will become 5.5 times more expensive to drive. And so many lease drivers return their Model S (or X) or put it up for sale.

Also a lot of imports

It’s easy to cry wolf and claim that five-year-old Teslas are being exported en masse. And this is where the story really gets interesting. Many Teslas (and other EVs) are also imported. There are a total of 80,250 Teslas in the Netherlands, of which 4,986 are imported.

Here too, additional tax is the magic word: in recent years, the additional tax on electric cars has been gradually increased. Every time on January 1, so we saw two things happen. Firstly, people bought EVs en masse in December with low additional tax. Secondly, large numbers of EVs from last year were also imported from abroad, as they had a lower additional tax than a new one.

Yet massive exports of Teslas

Tesla exports amounted to 4,245 units at the time of writing. So MORE were imported, on balance more than 700 were added. So pure clickbait, this title Mr. Karssen. Or not? In 2019, Tesla sold more than 30,000 copies of the Model 3 and they will have a lower additional tax for another year.

However, if we look at the year 2017, the situation was as follows. Tesla sold 3,317 cars in 2017. Of these, 837 units have now been exported, more than a quarter. There are currently only 2,232 copies left. So there are also some that have crashed or are otherwise technically out of order.

A quarter of the heavily subsidized Teslas at the time are therefore roaming abroad. That’s a lot, a lot. Next year there will be a lot of Model 3s coming back from lease, the big question is where they will all go. The market for second-hand EVs is still immature and the step to a new Tesla is often very small due to all the price reductions. That is also why leasing companies Giving Teslas a second life through private leasing.

Export and import figures via Kenteken.tv.

