The Metroidvania launch trailer was released on the occasion of Indie World Teslagrad 2, sequel to a successful indie title. In the video we can see some gameplay sequences, as well as the announcement of the game’s availability for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One.

We read others details Taken from the game’s official page on Steam:

Discover another tower in the Magnetic North!

A young Teslamancer by name Lumina he crashes his airship on Wyrmheim, a remote and brutal Nordic wilderness. Embark on a perilous adventure and explore a huge abandoned tower overlooking a fjord valley to bring Lumina home to her family. She uses electromagnetic powers to survive the dangers of a wild and brutal land. Defend yourself from Viking raiders, she faces terrible creatures inspired by Norse mythology and defeat epic bosses! As you progress in your adventure, you will discover new skills and equipment that will allow you to unlock the secrets of this inhospitable territory and immerse yourself in the dark past of Lumina’s ancestors.

Teslagrad 2 is the sequel to the popular game based on physics, where electromagnetic powers will be essential to survive. With improved graphics, a bigger world and new puzzles to solve, Teslagrad 2 offers an innovative and addictive puzzle-platforming experience!