Bloomberg: EU to Reduce Duty on Tesla Electric Cars Made in China

Tariffs on Tesla electric vehicles made in China, expected to come into effect in November, will be cut to 7.8 percent from the previously announced 9 percent. writes Bloomberg, noting that such a decision has not yet been officially announced.

According to the agency’s sources, the corresponding decision was achieved in connection with new information received by the EU from the company.

According to the previous version, which still needs to be approved by the member states of the community, other manufacturers will face higher fees – 17 percent for BYD, 19.3 percent for Geely, 36.3 percent for SAIC. According to media reports, the maximum bar is now planned to be reduced to 35.3 percent.

It is noted that the rates may be further adjusted “as negotiations between the EU and the relevant parties continue and as new information becomes available.” In any case, the adopted rates will be introduced in addition to the existing 10% duties that Chinese exporters currently face.

Tesla’s lower rate was previously explained by the fact that “Beijing appears to give fewer subsidies to foreign-owned companies.” It is the aid that automakers receive from the state that Europe uses to justify its actions, which are vigorously protested in China. Official Beijing calls the EU investigation into subsidies for Chinese electric cars “a typical example of protectionism.”