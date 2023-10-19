Electrek: Tesla interior cameras will monitor drivers

Tesla will begin monitoring electric car drivers using a camera for safety. About it reports Electrek publication.

The new feature will appear in all the company’s cars – new and already sold. A special system will evaluate the driver’s attention on the road and vehicle control. The “Driver Drowsiness Warning” option will turn on a sound signal if the car owner begins to fall asleep or is distracted by foreign objects – for example, a smartphone.

To assess the driver’s condition, Tesla will use an in-cabin camera facing the driver’s face. The company manual says that the function will be activated when driving at a speed of more than 65 kilometers per hour or within 10 minutes after autopilot is turned off.

Related materials:

The company clarified that users will be able to disable the tracking function through settings. However, every time you start moving again, it will be active again. European car enthusiasts will be the first to appreciate the innovation.

In April, Reuters journalists reported that Tesla employees had been sharing confidential videos taken on the brand’s car cameras for several years. In particular, company employees spied on Tesla CEO Elon Musk.