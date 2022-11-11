Mexico.- Tesla’s Supercharger network in Mexico will no longer be free for its customers, the company of billionaire Elon Musk recently reported, which reported that as of November 14th all the users of Model S, Model Y or any other of your electric vehicles They will have to pay for the service.

Through a statement, Tesla Owners Mexico reported that in the coming days the charger network will begin to require payment for use changed by recharging kWh used, as well as other fees related to the service.

“As of November 14, 2022, all stations of Supercharger in Mexico they will transition to pay-as-you-go recharging. This means that users will have to pay a fee for kWh of energy used to charge their vehicles and fees for inactivity as incurred,” mentioned Tesla Owners Mexico in the statement.

The company reported that all its customers will be able to find out the recharging rates before arriving at the stations, by selecting the point of the Supercharger map on the screen of their vehicles.

It also explained that, to avoid any inconvenience in order to guarantee continuous access to the service, it must be confirmed that the payment details are updated in the Tesla application.

It may interest you:

It should be noted that, at the moment, Tesla has not disclosed the cost of service for kWh at your Supercharger stationssince it is expected that this may vary in relation to the location where it is located.