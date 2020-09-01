American electric car maker Tesla will increase the number of shares that are traded on the exchange. About it it says in documents filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The company has partnered with banks such as Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, SG Americas Securities, Wells Fargo and BNP Paribas to sell up to $ 5 billion in additional shares. writes Bloomberg. According to the company’s plans, the sale of shares will be carried out “from time to time.” Tesla is going to use the money received through the additional sale to strengthen the company’s financial position and general corporate goals.

Tesla shares rose more than 10 percent on Aug.31, 2020 after the company split its shares. This step is being taken to make expensive securities more accessible to investors. As part of the split, one share is split into several cheaper ones, but the company’s capitalization remains the same. In the situation with Tesla, before the division, the cost of one paper was about $ 2.2 thousand, and after it was $ 400.

Amid growing demand for securities, the company’s capitalization increased to $ 464 billion. The fortune of the head of Tesla Elon Musk has grown by almost $ 12 billion, to 115 billion, follows from the rating Bloomberg Billionaires Index… As a result, the entrepreneur took third place in the ranking of the richest people on the planet, ahead of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.