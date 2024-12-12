Can Tesla maintain its leadership in an increasingly competitive electric car market? To achieve this, many believe that it must now launch that accessible car that will allow it to enter many homes where an electric vehicle, and in particular a Tesla, is an expense that cannot be afforded.

This would fulfill the ‘master plan’ that Tesla and Elon Musk himself set in their early years, that of democratizing electric mobility, despite the fact that the tycoon has camouflaged it in recent times. Now, we have learned that the company plans to introduce its most affordable car to date in 2025. Its name will be Model Q.

The news comes from a leaked report from Deutsche Bank and BofA (Bank of America) that sheds light on the company’s next moves, from the launch of a cheaper electric car to plans for a fleet of autonomous taxis.

Democratizing electric mobility: the new Model Q

Tesla has earned its reputation as a premium electric car maker, but the high prices of its vehicles have limited its reach to an exclusive segment of the market. He Model Q would come to change this narrative. The new model will reportedly cost less than $30,000, including taxes, and will be available in the first half of 2025.

With the Model Q, Tesla would seek to attract middle class consumers and enter emerging markets where prices have been an important barrier. This move has significant implications for the company’s growth. An electric car with these characteristics will not only attract new customers, but could also encourage competitors to follow a similar strategy, accelerating the mass adoption of electric vehicles.

Adapting to the Chinese market

The Chinese market remains a strategic priority for Tesla. In this sense, The company plans to launch a larger version of the Model Ydesigned specifically for the needs of Chinese consumers. This local focus reinforces Tesla’s ability to adapt to different markets, which could be crucial to maintaining its competitiveness against local brands such as BYD and NIO, which have gained ground in recent years.

The rise of autonomy: robotaxis and autonomous driving

As Tesla expands its range of vehicles, it is also advancing the development of autonomous technology. The new version of its Full Self-Driving software (FSD), known as V13, promises a radical improvement in the ability of vehicles to operate without human intervention. This advance is key to Tesla’s plans to launch its fleet of robotaxis in 2025.

The V13 version of the FSD would introduce significant improvements, including 3 to 5 times higher performance. Although Tesla has missed similar deadlines in the past, the current context, including a more favorable regulatory framework in the United States, could facilitate the successful deployment of this technology, which would take time to reach Europe anyway.

Tesla’s robotaxis project would also come with the latent potential to revolutionize urban transportation. The company plans to initially operate with its own fleet, which will allow it to perfect its business model before expanding it to third parties. Testing will begin in California and Texastwo states where infrastructure and local policies favor innovation in autonomous mobility.

However, the success of robotaxis will largely depend on public acceptance and regulation.. As autonomous vehicle regulations develop, Tesla could lead a market with enormous economic potential. Some analysts predict that the adoption of robotaxis could generate substantial revenues, transforming not only Tesla, but also the way cities manage public and private transportation.

The opinion of the analysts

As a result of this report, Deutsche Bank and BofA have updated their target price forecasts for Tesla shares, highlighting the potential benefits of new models and technologies. Deutsche Bank, for example, has raised its estimate from $295 to $370, while BofA is optimistic about the impact of the “Model Q” on Tesla’s TAM. These revisions reflect growing confidence in the company’s ability to diversify its product portfolio and address a broader market.