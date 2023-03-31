Joke teller Elon Musk is not averse to a joke. Just think about the model names of his Teslas that you can make ‘S3XY’. In addition, his Twitter would no longer hand out blue check marks, but sell them. When newspapers inquired about this, Tesla responded with an emoji of faeces with a smiling face in it. And Musk brews even more jokes.

For example, Tesla is marketing GigaBier today; a set of three beers in the shape of the Tesla Cybertruck. Each bottle measures 330 milliliters and has a glow-in-the-dark Giga watermark. The giga part therefore does not represent the size of the beer. The price of the package is 89 euros, but unfortunately it is already sold out. There are currently no plans to produce more units.

According to Tesla, there is five percent alcohol in the GigaBeer and the drink is made from water, barley, ‘cyber hops’ and yeast. It should also contain “notes of citrus fruits, bergamot and sweet fruits.” The FAQ shows that after drinking the Tesla beer you can ‘maybe’ turn into a Cyborg.

Maybe some interesting information with the Tesla beer?

What we target is the expiration date of Tesla’s beer. Musk’s company writes that the GigaBier can be kept at least until September 2023. Could this be a hint to the production date of the Cybertruck? Earlier, Musk said production of the Tesla Cybertruck should begin sometime this summer. Or have we just fallen for the April 1 joke?