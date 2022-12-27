“The electric car is like the Democratic Party: eroded left and right by sexier competitors”. The comparison used by Il Foglio on newsstands this morning to describe the market trend of battery-powered cars is somewhat bizarre, but it perfectly captures the period that the segment of zero-emission models is going through globally. Tesla is also in line with this trend, also and above all due to the rather questionable behavior of its founder: since when Elon Musk bought Twitter, then, the shares of the US group collapsed dramatically, reaching -60% in 2022.

“Tesla shares now cost less than half of a year ago and this despite the fact that the large Californian company has long overcome its production problems: accounts in order, budgets flourishing, yet the title collapses and analysts still advise against buying it – it reads in the newspaper – Because Tesla was a symbol, driving the Tesla especially in America, especially in California, but then also in Europe, was a precise ethical-aesthetic statement. It was the Prius 2.0, it was virtue signaling on four wheels, it was both an emblem of modernity and ecology and coolness, like a four-door Mac computer”. As mentioned, much depended on the actions put into practice by CEO Elon Musk: first the multiple dismissals from Twitter, then the expulsion of journalists from social networks, finally the backtracking and the presence in the stands in Doha in a T-shirt among tyrants and Russian emissaries.

In view of the future, according to Il Foglio Tesla should be anything but optimistic: first of all why the analysts they predict that it will not be easy to restore the brand’s image and sales; and then because in the meantime the company is also losing its uniqueness, given that while “a few years ago it was the only sexy electric car, with performance as and better than a ‘normal’ car, that didn’t leave you stranded after exiting the ramp of your home garage, in recent years, while Musk only thought to play the fool, the competitors have equipped themselves and by now there isn’t a car manufacturer, from Mercedes to Volvo to Ford, that hasn’t or isn’t about to put a cool electric model on the market”.