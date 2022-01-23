Tesla’s supremacy on the electric car market is likely to be undermined by the arrival in the same segment by the large traditional manufacturers, such as Ford, Volkswagen and Hyundai. Just the Korean car manufacturer put Tesla in his sights, in particular the Model Y SUV, which among the many rivals on the battery crossover market must also deal with the latest addition to Hyundai: let’s talk about Ioniq 5. In a hypothetical head to head between these two SUVs, which of the two would emerge as the winner?

The Edmunds Youtube channel tried to answer this question, which compared an example of Hyundai Ioniq 5 with one of Tesla Model Y. Despite the fact that most of the insiders would in all probability take the part of the latter. , Edmunds is convinced that the Korean brand’s electric SUV is preferable to that developed by Elon Musk’s company. First of all for a speech related to autonomy: the Ioniq 5 is able to travel up to 434 kilometers with a single charge, even exceeding the initial estimates of 411 kilometers, while the Model Y stopped at 423 kilometers, well below the forecasts of Tesla itself which had announced a range of 487 kilometers. A point in favor of the Hyundai electric crossover, therefore, and not the only one either.

In fact, Edmunds also exalts the silence while driving the Ioniq 5: while the battery-powered SUV of the Palo Alto brand generated creaks and noises throughout the passenger compartment, that of the Korean house proved to be super quiet and consequently much more comfortable. Not only that: the response to the input of the pedals seems to be more reactive on the Ioniq 5 rather than on the Model Y, not in terms of speed but in terms of acceleration and braking sensation. The last detail that plays in favor of Hyundai is undoubtedly the one related to price, since the base Model Y is more expensive even than the top-of-the-range Ioniq 5. In short, Tesla is warned: Hyundai is ready to give Elon Musk and associates a hard time.

Image: Youtube screenshot “Edmunds”