Car against bike. Two worlds in comparison that often divide enthusiasts and who in this case have challenged each other in a race of speed and unprecedented acceleration. On the one hand the Tesla Model S Plaid, one of the fastest production sedans in the world, on the other the Harley-Davidson Livewire, the first fully electric motorcycle produced by the historic American brand. The super full electric of the brand founded by Elon Musk guarantees record-breaking performance thanks to a very high power, close to 1,020 HP, which in this way allows it to shoot from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 322 km / h.

As for Harley-Davidson’s battery-powered two-wheelers, this is the brand’s official entry into the world of sustainable mobility. LiveWire is powered by a engine capable of delivering 105 horsepower (78 kW) and 116 Nm of maximum torque, with performances that speak of a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3 seconds. Equipped with a 15.5 kWh high-voltage battery, it guarantees a range of 235 km in the urban cycle and weighs only 249 kg, 45 kg more than a comparable motorbike in terms of performance. However, its weight remains well below what the scales say for the Tesla Model S Plaid, 2,161 kg. This fact only makes this challenge even more interesting.

In fact, at the start it is the Harley that takes off more quickly and a put a good distance between you and the electric sedan. In a short time, however, the Model S Plaid recovers the gap and ends up reaching and overcoming the LiveWire. On the short circuit, the Tesla takes 6.1 seconds at 191 km / h while the Harley takes 7.27 at just 156 km / h. The challenge therefore hangs in favor of the Tesla Model S. Who knows what could happen if the sedan of the brand led by Elon Musk faced the Lightning LS-218, the fastest production electric motorcycle in circulation.