Spaciousness, habitability, high performance: these are all elements shared by e Audi RS4 Avant and Tesla Model Y. Two very similar cars in some respects, but diametrically opposite if we look at the type of propulsion hidden under the bonnet: fully electric for Tesla, internal combustion for Audi. Recently, the two models have been featured in some challenges in which the head to head was very close.

Duel equal

Protagonist of the CarWow duel, which compared an RS4 Avant, equipped with a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine delivering 444 HP and 600 Nm and with standard quattro all-wheel drive, and a Model Y in the Performance version, powered by two electric motors for maximum power and torque of 456 HP and 674 Nm respectively. Slightly higher specifications for Tesla therefore, even if in the various challenges to which the two cars have been subjected this “advantage” did not make itself felt at all.

Audi wins

In the first of three drag racing, in fact, despite a better initial starting point, the Model Y was first caught up and then overtaken in the final stages by the RS4 Avant. A feat that Audi failed in the second challenge, in which the Tesla SUV had an even better shot than the previous one and, despite an attempt to comeback by the rival with the four rings, managed to maintain the leadership until finish line. In the third and final race, the script of the first was repeated: better Tesla in acceleration from standstill, better Audi in speed over the quarter mile, completed by both cars in about 12.4 seconds.

Price difference

It is therefore interesting to note how the performances guaranteed by the two cars are in fact the same, with the Audi RS4 Avant which has however shown that it has better acceleration when already in motion, unlike the Tesla Model Y Performance which has had no rivals in terms of shooting from a standstill thanks to his instant couple. On the market, the main difference between the two models concerns the list price, with the car with the four rings costing around 6,000 euros more than the US electric one.

Image: CarWow screenshot