Model Y and Model 3 dominate the ranking of best-selling electric cars in Europe in 2022, but do not allow Tesla to beat the Volkswagen Group in the same segment, in the same geographical area and in the same time frame. Numbers branched from JATO Dynamics track a perfect picture of the situation: out of 28 European markets analysed, the VW Group shipped a total of 349,147 EVs in 2022, placing it just ahead of Tesla with 232,018 registrations and Stellantis with 230,383 units delivered.

As for the individual models, however, it is Tesla to monopolize the two highest steps of the podium: the Model Y SUV dominated the 2022 ranking with 137,052 units sold, marking a frightening 424% growth compared to the previous year, followed immediately by the Model 3 sedan with a total of 91,475 cars sold, the latter down by 35%. Third position instead for Volkswagen ID.4, which with 67,490 registrations preceded the Fiat 500 by a few hundred units, which stopped at 66,198 units delivered. In the segment of plug-in hybrids, instead, Ford Kuga proved to be unrivaled in the Old Continent, exactly as in 2021: 57,924 overall sales of the SUV on tap from the Blue Oval, the undisputed leader ahead of the PHEV variants of the BMW 3 Series and Volvo XC40, respectively with 32,405 and 31,234 registrations. Even in this case, however, among the various automotive groups it was once again Volkswagen that excelled with 183,065 sales, ahead of Stellantis with 147,051 and BMW with 141,116 deliveries.

Leaving car brands and models aside for a moment, we can see that last year in Europe vehicles with internal combustion engine they accounted for 51.4% of all new car sales, down from 57.9% a year earlier. The cars completely electric instead they conquered a 13.9% share of the market, outperforming plug-in hybrids with 9.1% and full hybrids with 8.7%, but not light hybrids which brought home a good 15.3%.