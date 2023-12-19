With 7,000 euros you can do a lot of fun things. It is therefore quite a disappointment when you are told that your car has become almost that much more expensive from one day to the next. Germany discovered last week that it had a gaping hole in its budget and immediately stopped subsidizing electric vehicles. German buyers who get their EV this year will therefore miss out on 6,750 euros in subsidies.

Various car brands apparently also find this unfair, and therefore pay the promised subsidy out of their own pockets. The German government itself gave a subsidy of 4,500 euros and obliged car manufacturers to give a 2,250 euro discount. Tesla Europe announced in a message on

Mercedes and Volkswagen separately announced in a press release that they would do the same. Until December 31 of this year, German customers will continue to receive their benefit of 6,750 euros, but no longer from the government. For customers whose car arrives a little late, Volkswagen is also offering a 4,500 euro discount as a courtesy from January 1 to March 31.

Volkswagen said: 'We will not abandon our customers and at the same time see ourselves as responsible for supporting the system change to e-mobility. We have therefore decided to increase our share of the environmental bonus in an unbureaucratic manner.' This concerns cars that were ordered before December 15.