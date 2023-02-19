(Reuters) – A driver driving a Tesla car in California died early on Saturday after hitting a fire truck on an interstate highway, the fire department said.

US regulators are investigating Tesla vehicles with driver assistance system due to a series of accidents with parked emergency vehicles.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside of business hours.

The Contra Costa County District Fire Protection Department said on Twitter that a passenger in the Tesla was taken to the hospital in critical condition. An official said four firefighters were released with minor injuries after evaluation.

The department said the truck was blocking lanes on I-680 due to another accident that occurred earlier.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday that its investigation, opened in 2021, “into Tesla’s Autopilot and associated vehicle systems remains open and active.” Authorities are assessing whether Tesla vehicles ensure drivers are paying attention.

