Not one, but two new electric vehicles are set to expand the Tesla lineup. On the occasion of the presentation of the third phase of its Master Planthe builder led by Elon Musk has released an image that portrays the current line-up of the company, Semi and Cybertruck included, with the addition of two vehicles covered by a white sheet, which seem to hide a minivan and a compact model derived from it.

Minivan and compact EV

At the moment, no details relating to these two new electric models are known: neither their name, nor their positioning in the range, nor the period in which they will be unveiled (in the image, Tesla has placed them alongside Cybertruck, which means that their debut may be imminent). On the contrary, the next one does not appear Roadsters: as announced in the past by Elon Musk himself, the project had been postponed several times because Tesla wanted to concentrate its efforts more on vehicles it considered a priority, so it is reasonable to think that once again the company has decided to postpone the introduction of the its very promising sports car.

Few details known

Obviously, not even the specifications related to performance and battery remain unknown. Although Tesla has released its battery capacity estimates that best suits each segment: in this sense, the US brand offers a 53 kWh LFP battery for compact electric vehicles, which is therefore smaller than the 75 kWh LFB battery used in the mid-size segment. As for the electric minivan, however, the company is thinking of a 100 kWh battery pack, which has the same capacity as that needed for large sedans, SUVs and the Cybertruck.

Different batteries

It can be seen that Tesla opts for a different one chemical composition of batteries based on the type of vehicle it is preparing to launch: the largest accumulator, for example, will not rely on lithium, iron and phosphate but will use High Nickel technology, deemed more suitable for electric vehicles that require greater autonomy . We’ll see what Tesla’s final choice will be, but above all what these two new electric vehicles boiling in the pot will be.