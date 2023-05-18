A new case of maxi recall involves Tesla. In this case, the electricians of the US house that could potentially be affected by a problem are more than 1 million, 1.1 to be exactand all sold in China, certainly one of the most prolific markets for the manufacturer led by Elon Musk considering that 1.1 billion units registered have been exceeded in nine years.

The reason for the recall

Returning to the recall, it seems that a problem has been found with the vehicle acceleration systems. Or rather, of deceleration: according to reports from Bloomberg, in fact, the defection would be linked to the speed slowdown system when the accelerator is not pressed.

Deceleration problems

More precisely, the Chinese regulator said that the affected electrics do not allow drivers to disable regenerative braking or do not emit sufficient warnings when the accelerator pedal is pressed hard, a combination of factors that could increase the risk of accidents. The upgrade promised by Tesla will therefore not only restore the option to deactivate regenerative braking (it had been disabled on cars produced after 2020), but will also warn drivers when the gas pedal is pressed heavily. The recall was carried out by the Chinese market regulator, and affects Tesla electric cars manufactured at the Shanghai factory or imported into China between January 2019 and April this year.

OTA update

As is always the case with Tesla, the recall notices will result in OTA software updates, meaning owners of potentially at-risk electrics will need to undergo a software update. remotely. All four models in the range of the US manufacturer are affected: Model S, Model 3, Model Y and Model X. According to many analysts, it is a much milder recall than others in which Tesla has been forced to resolve issues or equipment problems.