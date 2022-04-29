The electric ones Tesla Model 3 And Model Y they can be customized using the new ALCAR alloy wheels. The new is also available on these two models Sensor BLEthe sensor TPMS aftermarket, which communicates via Bluetooth with the vehicle control system Tesla.

TPMS sensor for Tesla

ALCAR Sensor BLE works 100% like the sensor OE Tesla and does not require programming. As with the OE sensors, the vehicle relearns automatically the sensors after a few minutes of driving.

AEZ Atlanta black rim for Tesla Model 3

No TPMS device is therefore required for sensor programming or activation.

ALCAR TPMS sensor for electric cars

ALCAR TPMS sensor for electric cars Sensor BLE specific for Tesla is available with the valve in aluminum silver and with the black valve. All Tesla BLE sensors can be customized with the service kits of the ALCAR Sensor product range. It is therefore possible to supply the sensors with the valves in line with the color of the circles.

ALCAR Sensor BLE TPMS sensor for Tesla

Inside theALCAR Webshop you can check the availability of the product in real time and use the new one TPMS configurator.

