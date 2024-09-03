According to Bloomberg, Tesla will be showing the world its new electric, autonomous, taxi-like vehicle. The new robotaxi will be unveiled at the Warner Bros. Discovery film studio in Burbank, California.

Burbank features a simulated suburban neighborhood and a controlled environment, making it the ideal setting to showcase the capabilities of Tesla’s Robotaxi. The city from your favorite series or movie will see the launch of this vehicle.

It is almost a given that Tesla will be able to map the area in great detail to have the perfect demonstration. By controlling the entire environment and ensuring all the details, Tesla will give us an idea of ​​how to use a driverless taxi in the future.

After many changes, Tesla’s robotaxi would be ready

Getting to this presentation has not been easy for Elon Musk’s company. Initially, the presentation was to take place last August, but the company had to make changes to the design and development of the prototype, so everything is being moved to the end of the year.

Tesla is now looking to expand its services into public transportation. Like its current vehicles, this prototype will feature autonomous driving technologies and large battery capacities to cover a large number of kilometers before being charged.

It will be a matter of months before we know what Tesla’s new plan is for autonomous transportation.

