The production stop announced by Tesla in the Gigafactory in Shanghai it will be longer than expected. The automaker led by Elon Musk had announced the interruption of work for four days at its Chinese factory, opting for their resumption between tomorrow and Saturday. In reality, the situation linked to the lockdown imposed by the Chinese city government to counter the spread of the Coronavirus seems to be more complicated than expected, so much so that Tesla has decided to further delay the reopening of its production hub for Electric Model 3 and Model Y.

According to reports from Reuters, in fact, the Palo Alto carmaker would have deleted production plans for April 1 and 2: it seems that the company has not yet obtained the permits from the Shanghai government to proceed with the deliveries of its electric cars assembled outside Pudong in the western parts of the Chinese city. It cannot be excluded that the company led by Elon Musk has decided to extend the suspension of operations in Shanghai due to the lack of workers, who in the second part of this week are forced to undergo mass anti-Covid tests. We’ll see if this will be the last postponement, or if Tesla decides to do so in the next few days further prolong the stop production in Shanghai: the company will continue to monitor the situation day by day.