New York, USA.- Tesla Inc has released a software update for 1.85 million cars in the United States to protect them against having their hoods open while driving.

Starting June 18, the automaker rolled out the over-the-air software update to detect if its vehicles’ hoods are open and notify customers, according to a recall report posted on the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website Tuesday.

The fix was applied to Tesla Model S, X, 3 and Y vehicles produced in January 2020 and this month.

Tesla said in the report that it began investigating customer complaints about “unintentional hood opening events” in China in late March.

In mid-April, the company identified the problem: warped latch switches that could prevent customers from being notified that their safes were open.

For unknown reasons, the pace at which this has occurred has been higher in China compared to markets in Europe and North America, the company said.

As of July 20, Tesla has identified three warranty claims or field reports related to the issue in the United States, and is not aware of any related accidents, injuries or deaths.

The automaker estimates that 1 percent of the vehicles involved in the recall had the defect.

Tesla shares fell as much as 1.7 percent in New York.