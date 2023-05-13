Tesla will recall more than 1.1 million vehicles in China over safety concerns, the China State Administration for Market Regulation said on Friday.

The recall covers imported cars of the S, X and 2019 models, and the 1 and Y models produced domestically between January 12, 2019 and April 24 of this year, according to a note from the regulatory body. The total is 1,104,622 vehicles.

+ Elon Musk and Tesla begin construction of huge lithium refinery in Texas

The advisory says the vehicles to be recalled have flaws that could increase the likelihood of the driver accidentally pressing the accelerator pedal for an extended period of time, increasing the risk of speeding collisions and potential safety hazards.

Tesla plans to introduce newly developed features to vehicles covered by the recall aimed at reducing risks, according to the regulator’s note.

The company will also notify the owners and arrange for collection and repairs, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in the document.