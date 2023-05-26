AFPi

05/25/2023

Tesla will give Ford vehicles access to its supercharger network in the United States and Canada starting in 2024, which also doubles the number of stations accessible to Ford customers, the two companies announced on Thursday.

“By early 2024, all Ford customers will have access to 12,000 Tesla superchargers and high-speed chargers,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a Twitter conversation with his Tesla colleague Elon Musk.

Farley gave no details on prices, but said the group will aim to make them “as affordable and competitive as possible”. Musk already indicated that the adapter will cost “a few hundred dollars”.

Ford currently has a network of around 10,000 fast charging stations for its electric vehicles. From 2025, the new generations of Ford trams will be manufactured with a connector that does not require the use of a specific adapter for Tesla stations.























