Mexican president wants the unit to be installed about 50 km from the country’s capital; Nuevo León state disputes concession

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced on Monday (20.Feb.2023) that Tesla, the automotive company owned by billionaire Elon Musk, will open a factory in the country. He said he would talk to Musk about where to install the unit.

Obrador defends that the construction of the factory be close to the international airport Felipe Ángeles, 50 km from the Mexican capital Mexico City. The State of Nuevo León, in the north of Mexico, also wants to receive the project.

“We thank this company [Tesla] for wanting to settle in our country. Mexico is one of the 3 countries with the most opportunities for foreign investment and business creation”, said Obrador. The Mexican president made the statement during a conversation with journalists at the government headquarters, at the National Palace, on Monday (Feb 20).

The state government of Nuevo León wants a factory to be installed in the region because of the region’s industrial center. However, the measure is not supported by Obrador. According to him, the State has chronic problems of “lack of water”.