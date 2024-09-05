Tesla will launch its Full-Self Driving (FSD) system in Europe and China in the first quarter of 2025, according to information published by the company itself on the X platform. The software still needs regulatory approval in both places. For the months of September and October, Elon Musk’s automaker plans other launches, such as the Cybertruck model incorporated with the FSD system. At around 8:15 am, Tesla shares rose 2.38% in premarket trading in New York.



#Tesla #launch #selfdriving #system #Europe #China #shares #rise #premarket