Tesla has recalled 475,318 Model 3 and Model S electric cars in the United States and another 200,000 in China to fix the malfunction of the rear camera and the inadvertent opening of the hood that increase the risk of collision, the regulator reported Thursday. of American road safety and this Friday the Chinese authorities. The affected vehicles were manufactured between 2014 and 2021.

The largest verification affects 356,309 Tesla Model 3 vehicles, from production years 2017 to 2020, for rear camera issues, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Federal authorities indicated that the harness that holds the camera cables “may have been damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk lid,” causing the vehicle’s screen to not show images when the vehicle is in reverse. NHTSA noted that camera malfunctions can “increase the risk of collision” and that Tesla has received 2,301 claims and 601 reports from the field related to the problem but no information on accidents or injuries caused by the defect. Tesla will inspect the affected vehicles and install a chafing protection on the harness in those cases where wear on the rear camera cables is detected. Owners who have already incurred expenses to fix the problem can request a refund from Tesla.

The second recall affects 119,009 Model S from production years 2014 to 2021. On these vehicles, a problem with the hood latch can cause the hood to open unexpectedly and prevent the driver from seeing the road. Tesla has received four claims for the defect, but has no information on accidents or injuries caused by the problem. The company has declined to comment. Tesla shares fell as much as 3%, but later rebounded to $ 1,088.76. The world’s most valuable producer in the world will provide its results for the last four months on Saturday.

In China, for its part, the regulator assured that it will call 200,000 vehicles in the country for testing. There will be 19,697 Model S and 35,836 Model 3 imported, in addition to another 144,208 Model 3 made in China, manufactured between 2015 and 2020 due to safety risks such as inadvertent opening of the hood, according to the Chinese regulator.