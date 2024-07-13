Coming soon, the car manufacturer Tesla to introduce parental controls in its vehicles. This means that speed limits and driving times will be set by parents.

Parental Controls Coming to Tesla Vehicles

Tesla stands for insert there “parental control” mode in its vehicles. Specifically, with this innovative introduction, the company will allow parents of new drivers to control how fast their children can drive and even set the time when they return home.

Tesla car manufacturer

Parental control

But what is the parental control? The latter (also known as parental control) Is a set of tools and features that parents can use to monitor, control and limit their children’s access to the contents digital. It is therefore used to protect children from inappropriate and harmful content for their development, limit the time spent on digital devices (computers, smartphones, tablets and video games), in order to promote a healthy and balanced use of technology. It also keeps track of websites visited, applications used, time spent online and interactions exchanged with other users, and prevents unauthorized in-app purchases, as well as the use – prohibited – of your credit card.

From now on, parental control will not only be applied to children’s and adolescents’ cell phones, but also to cars. This is the promise of the company Teslawhich is currently experimenting two new features for your cars (which can be activated with the 2024.6 update).

Tesla cars, as we know, are capable of reaching a higher speed than many other cars on sale and in circulation. Although the opportunity to reduce power thanks to the “chill mode” and “valet mode” had already been put in place, now the speed can be regulated by parents.

How will Tesla parental controls work?

With the introduction of this new feature, New drivers will no longer be able to exceed the speed limit Of speed established by law and above all imposed by parents. How will the Tesla parental controls? A will be created pin code by parents that only they will know about. In addition to adjusting power and speed, parents can set alerts to remind their children to limit speed, avoid potential collisions and can even intervene. If the newly licensed driver ignores the warnings, the car will be set to brake autonomously..

Tesla Parental Control

The innovative functionality Of Teslawill not only do what has been said so far, but will also allow to the parents of secure a specific time after which their children will no longer be able to drive the car. The ultimate goal of this other addition is to enforce the curfew on young drivers.

In short, if for example a mother or father decides that their child must return home at 11:00 p.m., they set that time in the car. If the young person, contrary to the rules established by the parents, starts the vehicle anyway after that set time, the car will send a message directly to his parents.

How to set up parental control mode

For setting up The parental againstl in Tesla, you need to make sure that in addition to the parent profile, the car also has the child profile, which must be registered as “driver with restrictions“.

The purpose of this innovation is to avoid as much as possible road accidents involving new drivers. In fact, according to ISTAT data from 2021, road accidents involving new drivers are mostly the main cause of death among young people (aged 15 to 29).

