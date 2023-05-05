Something or someone has seriously affected Tesla’s mood. Musk’s brand is out for revenge on everything and everyone. First, the brand lowers the prices of the Model 3 and Model Y so that other brands seem extra expensive. Now Tesla reports that they want to end the internal combustion engine. This is evident from the presentation of the figures for the first quarter.

During that presentation, Tesla shows a slide with the text: “This year we’re killing the internal combustion engine.” Kind of harsh to say, but Tesla is dead serious. In the first quarter, 71,638 Model Ys were sold worldwide. That is more than all electric BMWs delivered in the first quarter. But Tesla doesn’t have time to think about that right now.

Tesla’s future

The brand wants to work on even larger production numbers. Now the brand produces more than 5,000 Model Ys a week (!), but that should soon be 10,000. In addition, Teslas produced in China must also come to Europe. Finally, 30 service points must be added every quarter and 1,000 new Supercharger charging stations must be installed.

In addition, the Cybertruck should make its appearance sometime in the third quarter. Musk says that it will definitely be a ‘Hall of Famer’ and that he will certainly not disappoint. Unfortunately, Musk does not say anything about a possible facelift of the Model Y. There were some rumors about that. A pleasant evening between that car and the Ferrari Roma would explain this tasty facelifted Tesla Model 3.