Tesla | This family sleeps in their Tesla – Electric cars have a feature that is a surprising joy during the heatwave

Thought it sounded funny to the father at first, but it had to be tried. Sleeping in a Tesla.

“This is basically an air-conditioned tent,” says the native of Lempää Lasse Mällinen, for whom sleeping in an electric car was an enlightening experience. Now he has made it a hobby with his three children.

After all, cars have always been slept in, but when they become electrified, the feather islands get new comfort.

Of style parks his Model Y at the cabin in Pirkkala and presses the camping setting on the screen.

A campfire lights up in the window, and the car adjusts the air conditioning to be pleasant. Daughter Eela Mällinen10, crawls from the front seat onto the mattress spread in the back of the car.

“Some people joke on the trip that they adjust the blowing for the little one. I’ve put what I want out of sadness,” the father explains.

The Mällites make Night Trips by car approximately once a month throughout the year. The father says that he slept in the car in the winter when it was ten degrees below zero.

“If you set it to 20 degrees inside, it’s really nice. Similarly, our children sleep a lot in the car in these hot weathers. They really ask if they can sleep in the car. You don’t have to wake up to the heat if you sleep in an outdoor tent in this weather.”

Lasse and Eela Mällinen have enjoyed going on camping trips alone. According to her father, Eela's siblings prefer to stay in the car in the backyard and "eat chips and watch YouTube".

The family the hobby is a slowly growing phenomenon. Camping tips for electric car drivers are already shared on social media. The Finnish Facebook group dedicated to Tesla camping alone has nearly 2,000 members.

Of the car manufacturers, it is Tesla that has most prominently advertised camping because of the car’s “camp mode”. The Korean Hyundai, on the other hand, has a “utility mode” in its new electric cars, which can be used to adjust the car’s behavior in a Tesla-like manner.

The advantage of Korean trips is the alternating current from the car. With it, you can set up an electric grill at the campsite.

“This can bring good changes: the same new enthusiasm for tourism, when there are many really different options,” says the travel manager of the Autoliito Susanna Suokonauto-Hynninen after hearing about the phenomenon for the first time.

He believes that at some point fully electric vans will break through as means of travel and accommodation. Is this development the death blow of the diesel caravans of the old alliance?

“Old-style caravan tourism will hold its ground well for years to come. It has its supporters.”

On the other hand, the development of camping has not been abandoned even in traditional combustion engines. For example, the new Jogger minivan from the Dacia car brand is offered on the company’s website sleeping bag.

Tesla's "camp mode" enables "camping" in the car. In good summer weather, for example in the middle of the forest, about 10 percent of the car's battery is used up during the camping night.

Electronically there is a peculiar kind of business in camping by-products. You can order mattresses shaped like Teslas online.

A problem with a regular mattress can be tire casings that stick in and take up space in the back container. According to Lasse Mällinen, many people cut recesses in their own mattresses for this reason. Luckily for him, Eela Mällinen’s own mattress accidentally sneaks into the trunk without any problems.

“But I’ve been dreaming of a tent like that, which would be an extension of this or on the roof. They are sickly expensive.”

For example, a startup called Tentsla sells such. The car extension suitable for Teslas comes off at the cheapest price for around 850 euros.

Mällite’s car also has a travel refrigerator.

“I have a phone or playing cards with me to play with shit pants“, says Eela Mällinen.

With this route, you don’t have to leave the car during your vacation.

“What’s missing is a toilet and a kitchen, but if you go to the campsite, you’ll find the facilities there,” says Lasse Mällinen.

Lasse Mällinen investigates what all Tesla's entertainment system has for camping. "Huh huh, it's going to be hot," he says of a campfire video where the fans start blowing hot air.

In a car snoring is not regulated in Finland, but the car must be properly parked.

“There are no restrictions on sleeping in a car, but if the car is a home, then the social authorities will probably start looking for the right home,” says the police inspector Heikki Ihalainen.

An electric car can also be kept on all night, unlike a traditional car, where the air conditioning needs a combustion engine. Ihalainen says that the internal combustion engine can be used at idle for a maximum of two minutes.

An air-conditioned night in an electric car uses about ten percent of the car’s battery in good conditions. The electric car can refuse to go into camping mode if the battery is too low.

Eela Mällinen pops out through the tailgate but is upset that needles stick to the socks. His brothers are not included now, because the whole group would not fit in the car.

In addition, there is another reason. Eela Mällinen’s leukemia.

“Hotels are practically prohibited during cancer treatments due to the risk of infection. You have to avoid all public places and crowds of people,” says the father.

With the help of the car, night trips to the surrounding area have been carefully made. Now Eela Mällinen’s situation looks brighter after a long period of treatment.

However, father and daughter spending the night together in the car have been a therapeutic time.

“This has been about me and Eela.”