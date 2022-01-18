There gigafactory built by Tesla in Berlin has not yet entered its expected operation. Red tape, environmental protests and the semiconductor crisis have all been major braking factors, the factory that will churn out the Model Y in the end it is still an unfinished work.

In mid-February, however, something could really unlock. Unlike what has been reported in the past, the visit to Germany of the founder of the brand, Elon Musk, will not be organized during January. but in mid-February. Last year Musk explained that the license for production in Gruenheide was due to arrive by December. All postponed due, in fact, to the considerable bureaucracy (fortunately for him, he did not open the plant in Italy, notoriously more quirky than Germany) and above all to a court case that questions the legal use and treatment of water needed for production.

The first hearing for this court case will also take place in mid-February 2020, precisely on day 11. According to Automotive News reports, based on German sources, the regional finance ministry Joerg Steinbach allegedly stated that the license does not depend on this case: the green light could therefore arrive before the conclusion of the trial.

The factory near Berlin was opposed from the first moment by some of the local inhabitants, who could still profit economically from the yield of the plant since it is not usual to open so many jobs all together. Indeed to cause concern are the exploitation of the territory, complete with small deforestation and withdrawal of water, and the overbuilding of the area. Therefore, the environmental message that Tesla and Musk try to advertise with electric cars has not breached. However, Musk never said he regretted the choice to land in Germany, although he criticized the length of the process for the construction of the plant.