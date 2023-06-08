Tesla is preparing to build its second European Gigafactory, after the one inaugurated on the outskirts of Berlin. And this time it shouldn’t be Germany to host the location: it seems that the car manufacturer led by Elon Musk has started the first talks with the heads of the regional government of Valencia, Spain, with the aim of building its new factory there.

Government signals

At present, few details regarding this potential project are known: a spokesman for the regional government of Valencia, moreover, told Reuters that he had held meetings and conversations with an unidentified company regarding a “major automotive investmentwithout however going into more specific details and leaving the identity of this company unknown.

Huge investments

According to Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias, Tesla could invest up to 4.5 billion euros for the construction of its new Spanish Gigafactory. If this indiscretion were confirmed, Tesla’s could be considered a response to Volkswagen’s move, which has already declared its intention to invest up to 3 billion euros in a battery factory in the city of Sagunto, right in the Valencia area.

Narrow marking on VW

We recall that the Spain is the second largest car maker in Europe, and which in the field of electric mobility is using EU funds from the post-Covid-19 pandemic recovery plan to attract more car manufacturers and convince them to invest in battery and vehicle production electric. AND after Volkswageneven Tesla could accept this “invitation”.