Tesla | The man got a Tesla whose price dropped the next morning – Quick action saved the day

Recently, Tesla has reduced the prices of its cars quite a bit in some places. Active customers can get a refund for the “overcharge” they paid.

Tesla’s price fluctuations have been the topic of conversation among motorists throughout the spring. The purchase of an American brand worries many people, because the value of the car may change at any time.

This happened, for example, to a person from Helsinki Tuomas Törrönen. Inspired by the discounts, he ordered a Y-series Tesla in March. The day after the delivery of the car in April, its price dropped by 2,000 euros.

Then there was a twist.

“I was in touch immediately [Teslaan], whether this is taken into account in any way. I got a reply that they will refund the difference. A new order confirmation arrived, in which that amount had dropped from the price. I assume that the money will be returned to my account”, says Törrönen and says that he is satisfied with the solution.

Törrönen returning the car flashed in my mind before knowing about the compensation. Teslas are ordered online, so the online store’s 14-day right of return applies to them.

He didn’t want to be, in his words, a “boring customer”, because the car had finally been brought to the yard. Order queues for electric cars are long at different manufacturers, so canceling usually takes you back to the tail of the queue.

Törrönen believes that Tesla is trying to settle things on a case-by-case basis so that cars do not return to standing in stores.

“They could have incurred more costs from resale.”

Tesla did not comment to HS on its policies resulting from the price change, nor does it evaluate the case of an individual customer.

On a case-by-case basis The fact that Törrönen was offered a similar car in advance also tells about the way of working.

The car should have been picked up in Hanko before the end of the first quarter. For the trip to the southwest corner of Uusimaa, you would have received, for example, free Superchargers at a convenience store. They are Tesla’s own fast charging stations along the roads.

Törrönen describes the offer as a “good handout”, but he did not go on a search trip.

The reason behind the offer is that Tesla tries to deliver as many cars as possible to its customers at the end of each quarter. In this way, the listed company would meet its seasonal goals.

At the start of this year Tesla produced about 440,000 cars, and it aims for about 1.8 million cars throughout the year. For comparison, just under 1.4 million cars were produced last year.

Tesla’s result of the beginning of the year and the pace has not convinced investors, as the company’s stock has been in a downward trend.

Tesla works differently than many traditional car manufacturers, so Törrönen was not surprised that he unexpectedly received compensation. On the other hand, those who bought their car earlier will just have to put up with the depreciation.

“After all, it’s different from other brands, where you have to go to a brick-and-mortar shop and a repair shop counter, but I think you can find everything in the portal and application.”

Törrönen believes that there will continue to be price changes if other manufacturers start a price war and cars are blamed for the factories at the end of each quarter. In such a situation, finding the right moment to buy a new car sounds difficult.

“It’s worth keeping a cool head to decide when it’s the right time to buy,” says Törrönen.

He admits that he doesn’t know the trade-in value of his new Tesla in five years, but the purchase of an electric car had been tickling him for a long time. The decisive factor was found in the workplace parking lot.

Törrönen works in a large IT company that offers free charging for employees’ cars.