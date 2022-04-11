With a drone inside the German factory of the American brand between presses, robots, assembly lines and large spaces
Two minutes and 58 seconds at high intensity. It is the result of the video shot with a drone inside the German Tesla factory inaugurated a few weeks ago. In the Instagram post of the drone manufacturer, DJI only writes “flying through the Giga Berlin”. There are few editing cuts, the sequence shots are breathtaking in a dance between large spaces, presses, robots, car interiors. In fact there isn’t much to add aside from the fact that it’s a video to listen to too. Below is the version published on YouTube by Tesla. Good vision.
