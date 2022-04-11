Two minutes and 58 seconds at high intensity. It is the result of the video shot with a drone inside the German Tesla factory inaugurated a few weeks ago. In the Instagram post of the drone manufacturer, DJI only writes “flying through the Giga Berlin”. There are few editing cuts, the sequence shots are breathtaking in a dance between large spaces, presses, robots, car interiors. In fact there isn’t much to add aside from the fact that it’s a video to listen to too. Below is the version published on YouTube by Tesla. Good vision.