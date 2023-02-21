There is no peace for Tesla. The electric car brand is always at the center of discussions, between those who complain about the price cut and those who accuse Elon Musk. Now the founder is also on the list of those pointing the finger at the South African billionaire and the company specializing in battery-powered cars Martin Eberhard who in 2003 together with Marc Tarpenning had given birth to the brand that has now established itself globally. The rejection for Tesla comes on the issue of autonomous driving, judged dangerous by the former CEO who underlined how this technology hides various critical issues and that it was taken into consideration by Musk while the company had not previously dedicated itself to it.

“When I was there the autopilot wasn’t there. We’ve never thought of such a thing.” – Eberhard explained who was kicked out of the Palo Alto automaker with the arrival of Elon Musk, ready to claim to be the creator of the brand and true founder of the company. Obviously there is bad blood between the two, with a lawsuit brought by the former CEO against one of the richest men in the world.

Eberhard himself thus pointed out the risks of relying entirely on technology for on-board vehicle systems: “I like to see when people think you make cars that people can drive. It’s a mistake to think of a machine as software, like the iPhone or whatever. Is not the same thing. I have an iPhone and every time I update, errors pop up. My news apps go haywire, but it’s not that big of a problem. But if it happens in the software that, for example, controls my car’s brakes or the steering wheel, it can become very dangerous.”