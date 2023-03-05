Escape with crash

Escaping from the police on a snow and ice strewn road can prove fatal. And so it was for the driver of a Tesla Model 3, who once reached the wheel of the police decided to press down on the accelerator pedal to try to lose it. An attempt as vain as it is dangerous: the video of the chase in fact, it shows how the electric car in question, probably due to the very slippery asphalt due to snow combined with the speed that is anything but appropriate, ended its run first against a ditch and then against a wall.

At full speed

We are in Riga, the capital of Latvia, and a police car reaches the Model 3 in question with lots of flashing blue lights on. A signal clearly ignored by the driver of the US electric car, which in a few seconds goes from a speed of about 55 km/h to that of almost 130 km/h. A top speed not only abundantly higher than that permitted by law in that stretch of road, but also than that which would have allowed the driver to control the car when turning left: the dashcam mounted on the police car, in fact, shows the Tesla completely lose traction when cornering, going off the road and hitting a wall. The video ends with the man attempting to flee on foot, and being chased by the agents who got off the same steering wheel as the protagonist of the chase.

No injuries

We don’t know how the foot chase between the fugitive and the police ended, but it is a fact that the latter were very close to him when he started running, so it is reasonable to expect that the man was arrested almost immediately . Fortunately the road chase caused no injuries to anyone: several cars that were in fact overtaken during the man’s attempt to escape, even a person who was crossing the road on foot risked being involved. But this did not happen.

Image: Reddit screenshots