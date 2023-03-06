The Tesla restaurant

Recharging an electric car often takes a long time: several tens of minutes in the best cases, hours in the worst. To ensure that these gaps in time can be filled in a carefree manner, Tesla is pursuing the idea of ​​building a restaurant in Hollywood in which you can eat while the energy inside the battery is restored: it is a project that had already been mentioned by Elon Musk several years ago, in 2018, and which has come back into fashion after the first Investor Day of Tesla which took place a few days ago.

New renders out there

Indeed, among the slides that were scrolled during the event, the one showing the potential realization of this project did not go unnoticed. It would essentially be a drive-in restaurant, or a maxi Supercharger charging station where, in addition to eating at the restaurant, you can also watch a film while the car is recharging. The render designed by Tesla itself imagines a building with a rounded shape inspired by the style of the 1950s, and characterized by different types of chrome, luminous strips and a roof terrace. Around it, a long series of Supercharger stations, which Tesla recently also opened to owners of electric cars of other brands.

When will it open?

At the moment no further details are known, but we do know that last year the company led by Elon Musk had purchased a property from 16 million dollars on Santa Monica Boulevard, Hollywood, California. This could be the location that will host the construction of this Tesla drive-in restaurant: the structure previously belonged to the Shakey’s Pizza chain. Now the real question is: will this project ever come true? And if so, when will it happen? Who knows if in the coming weeks Elon Musk will reveal what he actually intends to do about this drive-in restaurant.