Class action against Tesla. The lawsuit, filed by a car owner on Friday in the Northern District of California federal court, alleges that employees of Elon Musk’s company shared “highly invasive videos and images” from the vehicles for their own “amusement.” According to the complaint, CBS said the shared recordings included a naked man approaching a Tesla vehicle, traffic accidents, as well as other “embarrassing” and “private” images. Employees also shared more mundane content, such as pictures of pets captured on car cameras, which were sometimes converted into memes and posted in group chats that may have been seen by “dozens” of employees, the statement reads. cause.

The lawsuit also alleges that the car cameras captured “sensitive” scenes in private spaces where cars were sometimes parked, including garages and users’ homes. “The fact that such videos and images have been made available to Tesla employees to view and share, at will and for improper purposes, affects all individuals who own a Tesla vehicle, their families, passengers, and even guests of their homes,” the lawsuit reads.