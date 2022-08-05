In Moscow, a Tesla electric car taken for a test drive rammed a lamppost

In Moscow, a Tesla electric car rammed a pole at high speed. The aftermath of the crash was caught on video publishes REN TV.

The incident took place on the evening of August 4 on Dobrolyubov Street. According to the channel’s source, the electric car was taken for a test drive in one of the capital’s showrooms.

The footage from the scene shows that after a collision with a flashlight, Tesla flew off several meters. The front of the car is almost completely destroyed. There is no information about the victims at the moment.

Earlier, Tesla collided with a Skoda car on Ogorodny passage in Moscow, two people were injured.