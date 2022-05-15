Tesla will have to wait a long time for Tesla’s debut on the Indian market. After the local government rejected the electric car maker’s request lower import rates, the company led by Elon Musk has decided to suspend plans for the sale of battery-powered models in the country and the opening of a new showroom on site. The decision taken by Tesla’s top management comes after a year and is more than talks and discussions between the brand and the Indian government: the phase of stall it never unlocked, and so Tesla decided to put its plans on hold.

According to what reported by Reuters, therefore, Elon Musk and associates have decided to suspend both plans to import cars to India and plans to look for real estate options for opening showrooms and service centers in major Indian cities of New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Not only that: the US carmaker has also assigned additional responsibilities related to other markets to some of its small teams in India. For months Elon Musk was reiterating that the company was still facing many challenges with the Indian government, challenges that evidently were not won by Tesla given the epilogue of the discussions. At the moment, both Tesla and the Indian government have refused to comment on the decision made by the US company.