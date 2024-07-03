A piece of news of fundamental importance for the automotive world has gone completely unnoticed: Tesla is under fire because its plant in the San Francisco Bay Area is too polluting, given the non-standard release of toxic emissions. And it’s not the first time: for air quality problems at its electric vehicle production plants, Tesla has already accumulated 112 violations in the last five years.

The problem is not secondary because, when we talk about the famous green cars, we cannot ignore how they are produced. And because, obviously, Tesla is the first manufacturer in the world – with Byd – of battery-powered cars.

The accusation is also serious. And it comes from the authoritative independent commission of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District that has indicated the painting operations of the plant as a specific problem.

Tesla has not responded for now, but the issue of air quality worries everyone who lives near the plant, also because the giant led by Elon Musk has already been convicted of incorrect behavior on this issue: recently a Californian judge ordered the company to pay 1.5 million dollars as part of a settlement on a civil lawsuit that accused the company of having incorrectly managed hazardous waste in its car service centers, energy centers and a factory. A big problem for those who boast of being the greenest company on planet earth…