Keep on Tesla’s growth in Europe, with the American brand that in the first half of the year conquered the leadership of the premium midsize SUV market. A historic achievement for the Palo Alto car manufacturer, made possible thanks to the exponential growth in registrations of Tesla Model Y which was the best-selling premium midsize SUV in Europe from January to June, leaving behind several German brands and their models, long leaders in this slice of the market. In particular, behind the battery crossover were placed Mercedes GLC and BMW X3.

Tesla Model Y’s 0growth was possible thanks to the opening of the new Gigafactory in Berlin and the Shanghai facility which strengthened the output. The growth potential is still enormous, so much so that Dataforce’s analyzes show the possibility of establishing itself absolutely among the premium models by beating even the Audi A3. The growth path of Model Y has been gradual, since the progressive commercial launch across Europe: Tesla’s electric crossover was the best-selling in Norway in the first six months, while in June it reached the top of the Swedish sales charts and it ranked second overall in the UK. Model Y posted 41,851 sales in the first six months, beating Mercedes GLC (40,554 registrations), according to Dataforce’s preliminary pan-European numbers, which exclude data from Finland and Portugal. The BMW X3 reached third place with 31,138 cars sold, down from the first half of 2021 and the Volvo XC60 finished the fourth H1 period with 27,836 sales.

The success of the Model Y had another major impact on the segment: diesel is no longer the dominant power source, with electric equalizing the share of diesel models, each with a share of 32% in the segment. Nearly half of this segment’s EV sales were made by Tesla Model Y.