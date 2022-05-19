Tesla has long announced its intention to make its charging network available Supercharger even to the owners of electric cars of brands other than the Californian one. In this sense, the car manufacturer led by Elon Musk has launched a pilot project in the United Kingdom, which provides for an expansion of Tesla’s British infrastructure network with 158 charging points in 15 stations Superchargers across the country that will also be open to non-Tesla drivers, who will be able to take advantage of the energy offered by the Supercharger network via the Tesla smartphone app.

As announced by Autocar, the 15 sites that will initially be accessible to non-Tesla owners are those of Aberystwyth, Adderstone, Aviemore, Banbury, Birmingham St Andrews, Cardiff, Dundee, Flint, Folkestone Eurotunnel, Grays, Manchester Trafford Center, Thetford, Trumpington , Uxbridge and Wokingham. As part of the pilot project, Tesla will monitor the turnout to charging stations. As for prices, Tesla is preparing to make a clear distinction: current owners of US brand electric will benefit from lower rates, new customers will be able to opt instead for a subscription that costs 10.99 pounds a month to get slightly lower prices. while non-Tesla customers will be charged an average price of 60 pence (the equivalent of about 70 cents) per kWh. In any case, it should be noted that rates will vary according to the charging station where you will refuel.

“It has always been our ambition to open the Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles and, in doing so, encourage more drivers to switch to electric – Tesla specified through an official note – More customers using our Supercharger network allows for faster expansion. Our goal is to accelerate rapidly, continuing to constantly expand the network, so that we can finally welcome both Tesla and non-Tesla drivers in every Supercharger around the world ”.