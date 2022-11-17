THE Tesla Superchargers open to all electric cars also in Italy. After the countries of Northern Europe, even in our country the owners of electric cars can recharge in DC in the columns hitherto reserved for Tesla. Attention, not in all Superchargers because at the moment the updated map count 20 Supercharger Stations and 174 individual charging points open to all electrics with CCS/Combo2 connector.

Tesla Superchargers open to all in Italy, where

There are a total of 20 Tesla Superchargers open to all electric cars in Italy, located throughout the boot. Single charging points are 174. Electric vehicles with are excluded socket CHAdeMO (Nissan Leaf and Lexus UX 300e) and those that don’t support charging in DC direct current. Below is the list of Tesla Superchargers open to all in Italy:

All electric cars can be recharged in DC at Tesla Superchargers also in Italy

Tesla Supercharger rates open to all

The charges for a Supercharger charge are divided into two time slots“on peak” from 16 to 20 and “off-peak” for all times, i.e. during peak times and off peak times:

On-peak, 4pm to 8pm: Average of 0.83 euros/kWh

Off-peak, at all other times: Average of 0.74 euros/kWh

To save money at Tesla Superchargers you can subscribe to a monthly subscription of 12.99 euroswhich allows you to recharge your electric car at a discounted rate:

On-peak, 4pm to 8pm: Average of 0.67 euros/kWh

Off-peak, at all other times: Average of 0.60 euros/kWh.

Rates for non-Tesla cars vary by time slot

Just download theTesla apps for smartphones to recharge the Supercharger in DC. An application must therefore be created on the application account to which one is associated credit card for payment. On the application there are commands “Start charging”And “Stop charging” to complete the session.

